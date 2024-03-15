The fifth-seeded UTEP Miners will take on the top-seeded Sam Houston Bearkats in a Conference USA semifinal matchup on Friday. The Miners (17-15, 7-9 C-USA), who have won four in a row, advanced by defeating Liberty 66-57 on Thursday. The Bearkats (21-11, 13-3 C-USA), who are on an eight-game winning streak, downed Florida International 78-59 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Sam Houston won both regular-season matchups, posting a 60-56 win on Jan. 27 and a 65-54 triumph on Feb. 24.

Tipoff from Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala., is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. UTEP leads the all-time series 8-2. The Bearkats are 5.5-point favorites in the latest UTEP vs. Sam Houston odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 133.5. Before making any Sam Houston vs. UTEP picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sam Houston vs. UTEP and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UTEP vs. Sam Houston:

UTEP vs. Sam Houston spread: Sam Houston -5.5

UTEP vs. Sam Houston over/under: 133.5 points

UTEP vs. Sam Houston money line: UTEP +185, Sam Houston -224

UTEP: The Miners have a plus-3.8 point differential for the year, 134th nationally

SH: The Bearkats are 2-0 on neutral courts this season

Why Sam Houston can cover

Junior guard Lamar Wilkerson helps power the Bearkats' attack. He has reached double-digit scoring in eight of the past nine games, including a 25-point, two-rebound and two-assist effort in a 79-58 win at New Mexico State on Feb. 22. He scored 11 points and grabbed six boards in Wednesday's quarterfinal win over Florida International. In 30 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29.6 minutes.

Another offensive weapon for Sam Houston is junior guard Davon Barnes. He poured in 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win over FIU. Barnes scored 23 points and grabbed three rebounds in an 81-64 win over MTSU on March 2. He is in his first season with the program after two years at Texas Southern. In 32 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.7 minutes.

Why UTEP can cover

The Miners are paced by senior guard Tae Hardy. The fifth-year player in his second season at UTEP, has played in 31 games, all starts, and is averaging 15.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 33 minutes. In Thursday's come-from-behind win over Liberty in the quarterfinals, he scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds. He poured in 26 points, while adding five assists and three rebounds in an 83-76 win over FIU on March 7.

Junior forward Otis Frazier III has scored in double figures in four of the past five games, and in 19 overall. He also has one double-double. He scored 14 points, while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out two assists in the Feb. 24 loss to Sam Houston. In 31 games, including 29 starts, Frazier is averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 27.5 minutes.

How to make UTEP vs. Sam Houston picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 139 points.

So who wins Sam Houston vs. UTEP, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.