Who's Playing

UTRGV @ Sam Houston

Current Records: UTRGV 10-9; Sam Houston 14-5

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats are 3-1 against the UTRGV Vaqueros since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Sam Houston and UTRGV will face off in a WAC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Johnson Coliseum. The Bearkats won both of their matches against UTRGV last season (86-78 and 67-61) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Sam Houston proved too difficult a challenge. Sam Houston secured a 76-71 W over the Lumberjacks.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Vaqueros and the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with UTRGV falling 85-73 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Sam Houston's victory brought them up to 14-5 while UTRGV's loss pulled them down to 10-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Sam Houston ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19 on average. Less enviably, UTRGV is 359th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Series History

Sam Houston have won three out of their last four games against UTRGV.