Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama A&M 1-7, Samford 7-2

The Samford Bulldogs will stay at home for another game and welcome the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 11th at Pete Hanna Center. Samford knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Alabama A&M likes a good challenge.

Samford has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 23 points or more this season. They took their matchup at home last Sunday with ease, bagging a 128-82 victory over the Panthers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Alabama A&M found out the hard way on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 70-49 to the Yellow Jackets. Alabama A&M was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 7-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 97.1 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-7.

While only Alabama A&M took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead to Monday, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18 points. This contest will be Alabama A&M's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-6 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Samford has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 46.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Alabama A&M , though, as they've only drained 36.2% of theirs this season. Given Samford's sizeable advantage in that area, Alabama A&M will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Samford is a big 18-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Samford has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Alabama A&M.