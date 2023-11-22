Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama State 1-3, Samford 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $21.99

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Alabama State Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Hanna Center. Samford might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Bulldogs strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 89-72. The win made it back-to-back wins for Samford.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Alabama State found out the hard way on Friday. They lost to the Tigers on the road by a decisive 92-75 margin.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was CJ Hines, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of D'Ante Bass, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

The win got the Bulldogs back to even at 2-2. As for the Hornets, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-3.

While only Alabama State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. Alabama State might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 48 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Samford is a big 15-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Samford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.