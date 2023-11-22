Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama State 1-3, Samford 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Alabama State Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Hanna Center. Samford might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Friday.

On Friday, the Bulldogs strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 89-72. The win made it back-to-back wins for Samford.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Alabama State found out the hard way on Friday. They lost to the Tigers on the road by a decisive 92-75 margin.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was CJ Hines, who scored 19 points along with 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of D'Ante Bass, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

The win got the Bulldogs back to even at 2-2. As for the Hornets, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 48 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Samford was able to grind out a solid victory over Alabama State in their previous meeting back in December of 2021, winning 74-64. Does Samford have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alabama State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Samford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.