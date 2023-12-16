Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Samford and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 44-36 lead against Belmont.

Samford entered the match having won eight straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it nine, or will Belmont step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Belmont 8-3, Samford 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins will head out on the road to face off against the Samford Bulldogs at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Belmont comes in on six and Samford on eight.

Last Saturday, the Bruins were able to grind out a solid win over the Blue Raiders, taking the game 75-65. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 140.5 point over/under.

Belmont relied on the efforts of Malik Dia, who scored 22 points, and Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 23 points along with four steals. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Samford has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 23 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Bulldogs at home to the tune of 118-91. With Samford ahead 64-45 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Bruins pushed their record up to 8-3 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Belmont just can't miss this season, having made 49.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've made 47.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Samford and Belmont pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Odds

Samford is a 3.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 167.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Belmont has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Samford.