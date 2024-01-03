Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-5, Samford 11-2

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Chattanooga Mocs and the Samford Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Pete Hanna Center.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 20% worse than the opposition, a fact Chattanooga found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Tigers on the road and fell 101-66. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Chattanooga has scored all season.

Despite the loss, Chattanooga had strong showings from Honor Huff, who scored 15 points, and Sam Alexis, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Alexis is absolutely dominating the block category: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season. Less helpful for Chattanooga was Tyler Millin's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Samford entered their tilt with Texas So. with ten consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 11. The Bulldogs were the clear victor by a 87-65 margin over the Tigers. Considering Samford has won six contests by more than 21 points this season, last Thursday's blowout was nothing new.

This is the second loss in a row for the Mocs and nudges their season record down to 8-5. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 11-2.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chattanooga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Chattanooga skirted past Samford 85-82 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Does Chattanooga have another victory up their sleeve, or will Samford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Samford.