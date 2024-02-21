Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Furman 15-12, Samford 23-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Samford is 1-9 against the Paladins since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. Samford will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Samford last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Furman aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Sunday extended their overall winning streak to three. They took down the Mocs 82-65.

Furman can attribute much of their success to JP Pegues, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

The Bulldogs' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 23-4. As for the Paladins, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Samford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.8 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Samford came up short against the Paladins when the teams last played back in January, falling 78-68. Will Samford have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Samford.