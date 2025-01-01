Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: The Citadel 5-6, Samford 10-3

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Samford. After both having extra time off, they and The Citadel Bulldogs will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Hanna Center. The timing is sure in Samford's favor as the squad sits on 24 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while The Citadel has been banged up by 12 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Samford is headed into Wednesday's contest after beating the impressive 162.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last matchup against Alabama A&M. Samford came out on top against Alabama A&M by a score of 97-90 last Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, The Citadel was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their match with Vanderbilt but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Citadel took a serious blow against Vanderbilt two weeks ago, falling 105-53. The game marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The Citadel's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Colby McAllister, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points, and Sola Adebisi, who scored eight points along with six rebounds and two blocks. The dominant performance also gave McAllister a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (50%).

Samford is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for The Citadel, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: Samford has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for The Citadel, though, as they've only made 29.8% of their threes this season. Given Samford's sizable advantage in that area, The Citadel will need to find a way to close that gap.

Samford beat The Citadel 92-80 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will Samford repeat their success, or does The Citadel have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Samford is a big 19.5-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Samford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.