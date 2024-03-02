Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: The Citadel 11-19, Samford 25-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Samford is 8-2 against the Bulldogs since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. The timing is sure in Samford's favor as the squad sits on 17 straight wins at home while the Bulldogs have not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses.

The point spread may have favored Samford on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 91-69 punch to the gut against the Terriers. Samford found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Buccaneers on Wednesday and lost 81-63. The Citadel has struggled against the Buccaneers recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 25-5. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 14 of their last 17 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.

Samford strolled past the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January by a score of 80-64. Does Samford have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulldogs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Samford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.