Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Samford and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UNCG 40-27.

Samford entered the matchup having won 13 straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 14, or will UNCG step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: UNCG 11-4, Samford 13-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

What to Know

UNCG has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UNCG Spartans and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pete Hanna Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact UNCG proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 70-54 victory over the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Samford had already won 12 in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 23 points), and they went ahead and made it 13 on Saturday. They greeted the New Year with with a 80-64 victory over the Bulldogs.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 11-4 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.4 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 13-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNCG have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNCG and Samford pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-4 against the spread).

Odds

Samford is a 4.5-point favorite against UNCG, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

UNCG has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Samford.