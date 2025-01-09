Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: VMI 6-9, Samford 12-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Samford. They and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pete Hanna Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 25-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Samford will face VMI after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 160 points. Samford was the clear victor by an 88-69 margin over Western Carolina. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 19 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Mercer by a score of 70-67. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Keydets have suffered against the Bears since January 23, 2021.

VMI struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Samford has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season. As for VMI, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Samford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.9 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Samford against VMI in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as the team secured a 102-63 win. In that matchup, Samford amassed a halftime lead of 56-35, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

Samford is a big 18.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Samford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.