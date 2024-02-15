Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Samford and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 38-29 lead against Western Carolina.

Samford entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Western Carolina step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Carolina 18-7, Samford 22-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

Western Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Hanna Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Western Carolina proved on Saturday. They blew past the Bears, posting a 79-46 victory at home.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Western Carolina to victory, but perhaps none more so than Vonterius Woolbright, who dropped a triple-double on 16 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. It was the first time this season that Woolbright posted ten or more assists. Tre Jackson was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Samford stacked a ninth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Saturday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 102-63 victory over the Keydets. The win was nothing new for Samford as they're now sitting on five straight.

Samford's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rylan Jones led the charge by scoring 16 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Jaden Campbell, who scored 16 points.

The Catamounts' victory bumped their record up to 18-7. As for the Bulldogs, they pushed their record up to 22-3 with that win, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like Samford (currently ranked fourth in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Western Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-4 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Samford is a solid 7-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Samford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.