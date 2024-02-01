Halftime Report

Samford and the Terriers have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 40-36, Samford has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Samford came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Wofford 12-9, Samford 18-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Samford is 2-8 against the Terriers since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The pair will face off in a Southern battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. Samford will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Buccaneers 75-72.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.7% better than the opposition, a fact Wofford proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Paladins by a score of 77-67.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 18-3. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 12-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 10-6 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Samford is a big 11.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

Series History

Wofford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Samford.