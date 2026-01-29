The Samford Bulldogs battle the Furman Paladins in a key Southern Conference matchup on Thursday. Samford is coming off a 75-64 win over Chattanooga on Saturday, while Furman downed UNC-Greensboro 89-66 on Friday. The Bulldogs (10-11, 3-5 SoCon), who are tied for sixth in the conference, are 3-7 on the road this season. The Paladins (14-7, 5-3 SoCon), who are tied for third in the Southern Conference, are 8-3 on their home floor.

Tip-off from Timmons Arena in Greenville, S.C., is set for 5 p.m. ET and will air on CBS Sports Network. Furman leads the all-time series 30-12, including a 77-73 win on Jan. 14. The Paladins are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Furman vs. Samford odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Furman is at -299 on the money line (risk $299 to win $100).

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 13 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and it is on a 6-0 roll on college basketball side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Samford vs. Furman 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Furman vs. Samford:

Samford vs. Furman spread: Furman -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Samford vs. Furman over/under: 148.5 points
Samford vs. Furman money line: Samford +233, Furman -292
Samford vs. Furman streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Samford vs. Furman picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (148.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last seven Samford games, and in each of the last two Furman games. The Bulldogs are 3-5 against the spread in their last eight games, while the Paladins are 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects the Bulldogs to have three players register 11.6 points or more, including Jadin Booth's projected 19.5 points. The Paladins, meanwhile, are projected to have four players score 11.3 or more points, led by Alex Wilkins, who is projected to score 19.8 points. The model projects a combined total of 154 points as the Over clears in well over 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Furman vs. Samford, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?