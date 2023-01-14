Who's Playing
Chattanooga @ Samford
Current Records: Chattanooga 11-7; Samford 11-7
What to Know
The Samford Bulldogs are 4-12 against the Chattanooga Mocs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Bulldogs and Chattanooga will face off in a Southern battle at 6 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Samford winning the first 80-72 at home and Chattanooga taking the second 70-57.
The Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. Samford made easy work of the Terriers and carried off an 83-58 win.
Meanwhile, the Mocs didn't have too much trouble with the Western Carolina Catamounts at home on Wednesday as they won 95-76.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The wins brought Samford up to 11-7 and Chattanooga to 11-7. Samford is 9-1 after wins this year, Chattanooga 6-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Chattanooga have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Samford.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Chattanooga 70 vs. Samford 57
- Feb 02, 2022 - Samford 80 vs. Chattanooga 72
- Jan 20, 2021 - Chattanooga 70 vs. Samford 64
- Jan 06, 2021 - Chattanooga 73 vs. Samford 68
- Jan 29, 2020 - Chattanooga 92 vs. Samford 84
- Jan 11, 2020 - Chattanooga 105 vs. Samford 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - Samford 80 vs. Chattanooga 76
- Jan 12, 2019 - Chattanooga 80 vs. Samford 75
- Mar 02, 2018 - Chattanooga 89 vs. Samford 79
- Jan 24, 2018 - Chattanooga 78 vs. Samford 71
- Dec 30, 2017 - Samford 73 vs. Chattanooga 56
- Feb 22, 2017 - Samford 72 vs. Chattanooga 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Chattanooga 82 vs. Samford 78
- Mar 05, 2016 - Chattanooga 59 vs. Samford 54
- Feb 27, 2016 - Chattanooga 77 vs. Samford 66
- Jan 30, 2016 - Chattanooga 63 vs. Samford 56