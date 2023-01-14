Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Samford

Current Records: Chattanooga 11-7; Samford 11-7

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs are 4-12 against the Chattanooga Mocs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Bulldogs and Chattanooga will face off in a Southern battle at 6 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Samford winning the first 80-72 at home and Chattanooga taking the second 70-57.

The Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. Samford made easy work of the Terriers and carried off an 83-58 win.

Meanwhile, the Mocs didn't have too much trouble with the Western Carolina Catamounts at home on Wednesday as they won 95-76.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Samford up to 11-7 and Chattanooga to 11-7. Samford is 9-1 after wins this year, Chattanooga 6-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Chattanooga have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Samford.