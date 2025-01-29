A Southern Conference matchup between NCAA Tournament hopefuls features the Samford Bulldogs (17-4) and the Furman Paladins (16-5) playing on Wednesday evening. The Bulldogs have secured a victory in eight of their last nine games. On Saturday, Samford beat Wofford 77-61. Furman snapped its two-game losing streak on Saturday, topping Mercer 79-74.

Tipoff from Furman's Bon Secours Wellness Arena is at 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bulldogs are 1-point favorites in the latest Samford vs. Furman odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Furman vs. Samford picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Samford vs. Furman. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Samford vs. Furman:

Samford vs. Furman spread: Bulldogs -1

Samford vs. Furman over/under: 150.5 points

Samford vs. Furman money line: Bulldogs -113, Paladins -106

Samford vs. Furman streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Samford can cover

Junior forward Jaden Brownell is a smooth scorer from multiple levels on the court for coach Bucky McMillan's squad. Brownell leads the team in points (14.6) with four rebounds and shoots 57% from the field. The Utah native has scored 18-plus points in three of the last four games. On Jan. 23 against Chattanooga, Brownell had 20 points and two rebounds.

Senior guard Rylan Jones is a two-way facilitator. He leads the team in assists (5.8) and steals (1.8) with 10.7 points per game. He's scored double-digit and dished out at least five assists in four of his last six games. In the win over Wofford, Jones tallied 11 points, five assists and two steals.

Why Furman can cover

Senior guard PJay Smith Jr. is a three-level scorer and shot creator. Smith Jr. ranks first on the team in points (16.6), assists (3.3) and steals (1.3). He's notched 15-plus points in four straight games. On Jan. 25 versus Mercer, Smith Jr. had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Senior guard Nick Anderson is another offensive threat. Anderson averages 12.7 points, 2.6 assists, and makes 37% of attempts from 3-point land. In the Jan. 18 loss to Chattanooga, he racked up 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.

How to make Samford vs. Furman picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 157 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Samford vs. Furman, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.