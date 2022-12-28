Who's Playing

Mercer @ Samford

Current Records: Mercer 7-6; Samford 6-7

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will be returning home after a five-game road trip. Samford and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Hanna Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Mercer winning the first 83-80 at home and the Bulldogs taking the second 75-61.

Last Wednesday, Samford got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Belmont Bruins an easy 79-56 win.

Meanwhile, Mercer was expected to lose against the Troy Trojans last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Mercer ultimately received the gift of an 82-79 victory from a begrudging Troy squad. It took five tries, but they can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Mercer's win lifted them to 7-6 while Samford's loss dropped them down to 6-7. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mercer have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Samford.