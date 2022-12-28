Who's Playing

Mercer @ Samford

Current Records: Mercer 7-6; Samford 6-7

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will be returning home after a five-game road trip. Samford and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pete Hanna Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Mercer winning the first 83-80 at home and the Bulldogs taking the second 75-61.

Last week, Samford got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Belmont Bruins an easy 79-56 win.

Meanwhile, Mercer was expected to lose against the Troy Trojans last Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Mercer ultimately received the gift of an 82-79 victory from a begrudging Troy squad. It took five tries, but they can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Mercer's victory lifted them to 7-6 while Samford's loss dropped them down to 6-7. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if Samford bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Mercer have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Samford.