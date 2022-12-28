Who's Playing
Mercer @ Samford
Current Records: Mercer 7-6; Samford 6-7
What to Know
The Samford Bulldogs will be returning home after a five-game road trip. Samford and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pete Hanna Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Mercer winning the first 83-80 at home and the Bulldogs taking the second 75-61.
Last week, Samford got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Belmont Bruins an easy 79-56 win.
Meanwhile, Mercer was expected to lose against the Troy Trojans last Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Mercer ultimately received the gift of an 82-79 victory from a begrudging Troy squad. It took five tries, but they can finally say that they have a win on the road.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Mercer's victory lifted them to 7-6 while Samford's loss dropped them down to 6-7. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if Samford bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Mercer have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Samford.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Samford 75 vs. Mercer 61
- Jan 05, 2022 - Mercer 83 vs. Samford 80
- Mar 05, 2021 - Mercer 87 vs. Samford 59
- Feb 10, 2021 - Mercer 77 vs. Samford 70
- Feb 08, 2021 - Mercer 89 vs. Samford 82
- Feb 19, 2020 - Mercer 106 vs. Samford 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Mercer 90 vs. Samford 75
- Feb 21, 2019 - Mercer 65 vs. Samford 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Mercer 93 vs. Samford 87
- Feb 12, 2018 - Mercer 74 vs. Samford 69
- Jan 13, 2018 - Mercer 81 vs. Samford 50
- Feb 27, 2017 - Mercer 88 vs. Samford 79
- Jan 11, 2017 - Mercer 68 vs. Samford 65
- Feb 01, 2016 - Mercer 85 vs. Samford 70
- Jan 02, 2016 - Mercer 69 vs. Samford 50