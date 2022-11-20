Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Samford

Current Records: Texas Southern 1-5; Samford 4-0

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers will take on the Samford Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Pete Hanna Center. Samford will be strutting in after a win while Texas Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Texas Southern received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 72-56 to the Auburn Tigers. One thing holding Texas Southern back was the mediocre play of guard PJ Henry, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes with 4-for-18 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, everything went Samford's way against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Thursday as they made off with an 84-64 victory.

Texas Southern is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Texas Southern is now 1-5 while Samford sits at 4-0. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 36.80% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Samford's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 90.8 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.