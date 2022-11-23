Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Samford

Current Records: Valparaiso 2-2; Samford 5-0

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Valparaiso Beacons at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Pete Hanna Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bulldogs strolled past the Texas Southern Tigers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 78-63.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Valpo sidestepped the Incarnate Word Cardinals for a 68-64 victory.

Samford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Samford up to 5-0 and Valpo to 2-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Samford comes into the game boasting the 18th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 20. But the Beacons enter the contest with only 10.5 turnovers per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -116

Series History

Valparaiso won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.