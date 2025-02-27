The Samford Bulldogs look to complete the season sweep over the VMI Keydets in a key Southern Conference matchup on Thursday. Samford is coming off a 93-72 win over Western Carolina on Saturday, while VMI dropped a 75-71 decision at Furman that same day. The Bulldogs (21-8, 11-5 Southern), who are 8-5 on the road this season, have lost three of their last five games. The Keydets (13-16, 7-9 Southern), who are 7-5 on their home court, have lost three of four.

Tip-off from Cameron Hall in Lexington, Va., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Samford is a 9-point favorite in the latest Samford vs. VMI odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5.

Samford vs. VMI spread: Samford -9



Samford vs. VMI over/under: 153.5 points

Samford vs. VMI money line: Samford -463, VMI +354

SAM: The Bulldogs have hit the money line in 23 of their last 33 games (+5.85 units)

VMI: The Keydets have covered the spread in 19 of their last 28 games (+9.10 units)



Why you should back Samford

Senior guard Trey Fort has been on fire of late. In a 76-68 win over Wofford on Feb. 15, he poured in 36 points, while grabbing eight rebounds. He is coming off a 24-point, five-rebound and five-steal effort in the win over Western Carolina on Saturday. In 29 starts, he is averaging 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.2 minutes of action.

Junior forward Jaden Brownell is one of three Bulldogs averaging double-digit scoring. He scored 25 points and added five rebounds, two blocks and two steals in an 80-72 loss to Furman on Feb. 19. He had 18 points and six rebounds in a 66-59 loss at East Tennessee State on Feb. 8. In 29 games, including 27 starts, he is averaging 13.6 points, four rebounds, 1.1 assists and one block in 19.8 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back VMI

Junior guard Rickey Bradley Jr. has been on a roll and has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last five games. He played well in the loss to Samford in the first meeting, pouring in 26 points, while adding three rebounds and one block. He scored 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out two assists and added two steals in an 82-70 win over The Citadel on Feb. 8. In 29 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals in 33.5 minutes.

Also averaging double-digit scoring is sophomore forward Augustinas Kiudulas. The Lithuanian player is averaging 15.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal in 28.8 minutes. He has started 25 of the 26 games he has played this season, after playing in seven games last year at Indiana State. He is connecting on 43.1% of his field goals and 79.2% of his free throws. See which team to pick here.

