Western Carolina @ Samford

Current Records: Western Carolina 11-9; Samford 13-7

The Western Carolina Catamounts lost both of their matches to the Samford Bulldogs last season on scores of 60-85 and 64-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Catamounts and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center.

The Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Western Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. Western Carolina managed a 76-71 victory over Wofford.

Meanwhile, Samford netted a 69-59 win over the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Their wins bumped Western Carolina to 11-9 and the Bulldogs to 13-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Catamounts and Samford clash.

  • When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
Series History

Samford have won eight out of their last 13 games against Western Carolina.

