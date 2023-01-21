Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ Samford
Current Records: Western Carolina 11-9; Samford 13-7
What to Know
The Western Carolina Catamounts lost both of their matches to the Samford Bulldogs last season on scores of 60-85 and 64-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Catamounts and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center.
The Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Western Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. Western Carolina managed a 76-71 victory over Wofford.
Meanwhile, Samford netted a 69-59 win over the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Wednesday.
Their wins bumped Western Carolina to 11-9 and the Bulldogs to 13-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Catamounts and Samford clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Samford have won eight out of their last 13 games against Western Carolina.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Samford 74 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - Samford 85 vs. Western Carolina 60
- Jan 18, 2021 - Samford 82 vs. Western Carolina 78
- Feb 26, 2020 - Western Carolina 109 vs. Samford 78
- Feb 05, 2020 - Western Carolina 78 vs. Samford 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - Samford 92 vs. Western Carolina 81
- Jan 05, 2019 - Western Carolina 76 vs. Samford 69
- Feb 03, 2018 - Western Carolina 88 vs. Samford 71
- Jan 06, 2018 - Samford 85 vs. Western Carolina 71
- Feb 02, 2017 - Samford 82 vs. Western Carolina 63
- Jan 02, 2017 - Samford 70 vs. Western Carolina 65
- Feb 13, 2016 - Western Carolina 76 vs. Samford 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Samford 84 vs. Western Carolina 68