Who's Playing
Wofford @ Samford
Current Records: Wofford 10-7; Samford 10-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Southern battle as the Wofford Terriers and the Samford Bulldogs will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pete Hanna Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wofford winning the first 87-64 at home and Samford taking the second 65-60.
The Terriers made easy work of the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday and carried off a 77-57 win.
Meanwhile, Samford narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the UNCG Spartans 70-68.
Wofford is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 10-7. Wofford is 4-5 after wins this season, Samford 8-1.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wofford have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Samford.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Samford 65 vs. Wofford 60
- Jan 12, 2022 - Wofford 87 vs. Samford 64
- Jan 02, 2021 - Wofford 94 vs. Samford 84
- Feb 01, 2020 - Wofford 80 vs. Samford 56
- Jan 08, 2020 - Wofford 67 vs. Samford 62
- Mar 02, 2019 - Wofford 85 vs. Samford 64
- Jan 24, 2019 - Wofford 107 vs. Samford 106
- Feb 07, 2018 - Wofford 92 vs. Samford 79
- Jan 18, 2018 - Wofford 93 vs. Samford 89
- Feb 09, 2017 - Wofford 131 vs. Samford 127
- Jan 08, 2017 - Samford 91 vs. Wofford 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Wofford 78 vs. Samford 75
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wofford 69 vs. Samford 64