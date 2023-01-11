Who's Playing

Wofford @ Samford

Current Records: Wofford 10-7; Samford 10-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Southern battle as the Wofford Terriers and the Samford Bulldogs will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pete Hanna Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wofford winning the first 87-64 at home and Samford taking the second 65-60.

The Terriers made easy work of the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday and carried off a 77-57 win.

Meanwhile, Samford narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the UNCG Spartans 70-68.

Wofford is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 10-7. Wofford is 4-5 after wins this season, Samford 8-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wofford have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Samford.