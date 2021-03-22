After exiting the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Iona coach Rick Pitino says he is happy at the school and has no plans to leave. He expressed that being at a big school and getting a major contract is not on his mind and he likes the speed of Iona.

"I want no part of the so-called big time anymore. It's no longer about me trying to move up any matters, make more money, I'm in a great place in my life. I can coach six, seven more years god willing just trying to make young men better. Try to make the program reach heights it's never reached. That's all I have planned, it's a great place to be," Pitino said.

He continued, adding, "There's some things that suck about being 68, the great thing about it is being at Iona, being able to teach with nobody bothering you, just make the players better."

David Samson reacted to these comments on his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson," and he isn't buying what Pitino is selling.

If he is offered a huge contract at one of the big programs "he'll be gone so fast he'll make the flash look like vision," Samson said, questioning why he made such certain comments.

"I don't know why Rick had to say that," the podcast host said. "Rick Pitino will not be coaching Iona for five years. He just won't."

Looking ahead, Samson says his "wait to see" is that Pitino will coach again somewhere other than Iona.

"Rick Pitino you're meant for the big time," Samson concluded.