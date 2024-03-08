Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Boise State 21-9, San Diego State 22-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $99.00

What to Know

San Diego State and Boise State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Viejas Arena. San Diego State will be looking to keep their 20-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The point spread may have favored San Diego State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 62-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rebels. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points San Diego State has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Elijah Saunders, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

Even though they lost, San Diego State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. This was only their first loss (out of seven games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, Boise State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 76-66 to the Wolf Pack. Boise State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% worse than the opposition.

Despite the loss, Boise State had strong showings from Tyson Degenhart, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Max Rice, who scored 15 points along with two steals.

The Aztecs' defeat dropped their record down to 22-8. As for the Broncos, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 21-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

San Diego State and Boise State were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but San Diego State came up empty-handed after a 67-66 defeat. Will San Diego State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

San Diego State is a big 8-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aztecs, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State and Boise State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.