Halftime Report

San Diego State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 39-34, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

San Diego State entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will California step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: California 2-4, San Diego State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $199.00

What to Know

The California Golden Bears are on the road again on Saturday and play against the San Diego State Aztecs at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at JSerra Pavilion. California has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 0-3 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored California last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Green Wave by a score of 84-81. That's two games in a row now that California has lost by exactly three points.

Meanwhile, San Diego State waltzed into Sunday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged the Huskies out 100-97. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Jaedon LeDee was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 34 points and 17 rebounds. The contest was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Saunders, who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds.

The losses dropped the Golden Bears to 2-4 and the Green Wave to 4-1.

California is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: California is expected to win, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: California have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 13.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State and California both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

Dec 08, 2018 - California 89 vs. San Diego State 83

Dec 09, 2017 - California 63 vs. San Diego State 62

Nov 21, 2016 - San Diego State 77 vs. California 65

Nov 27, 2015 - San Diego State 72 vs. California 58

Injury Report for San Diego State

Demarshay Johnson Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)

Injury Report for California