Colo. State Rams @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Colo. State 19-5, San Diego State 18-6

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $25.50

Colo. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Viejas Arena. San Diego State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Colo. State, who comes in off a win.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Colo. State was far and away the favorite against the Spartans. Everything went the Rams' way against the Spartans on Friday as the Rams made off with a 66-47 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-19.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colo. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nique Clifford, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. Clifford didn't help Colo. State's cause all that much against the Broncos on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Rashaan Mbemba was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, San Diego State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Wolf Pack on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 70-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolf Pack.

Despite their loss, San Diego State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaedon LeDee, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Rams pushed their record up to 19-5 with that win, which was their eighth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.5 points per game. As for the Aztecs, their loss dropped their record down to 18-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Colo. State and the Aztecs are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Colo. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Colo. State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

San Diego State is a solid 6-point favorite against Colo. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

San Diego State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.