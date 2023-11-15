Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: LBSU 1-1, San Diego State 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.05

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs will be playing at home against the LBSU Beach at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Aztecs couldn't handle the Cougars and fell 74-65.

Despite the loss, San Diego State had strong showings from Jaedon LeDee, who earned 21 points along with 7 rebounds, and Reese Waters, who earned 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Beach didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Blue Demons on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 77-73 win.

LBSU's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Marcus Tsohonis, who earned 22 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Lassina Traore, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Aztecs' defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Beach, the win got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking forward, San Diego State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-15-1 record against the spread.

Everything went San Diego State's way against LBSU in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 as San Diego State made off with a 72-47 win. Will San Diego State repeat their success, or does LBSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 13.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won both of the games they've played against LBSU in the last 8 years.

Nov 30, 2021 - San Diego State 72 vs. LBSU 47

Dec 01, 2015 - San Diego State 76 vs. LBSU 72

Injury Report for San Diego State

Demarshay Johnson Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)

Miles Byrd: Game-Time Decision (Hip)

Injury Report for LBSU

No Injury Information