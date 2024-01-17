Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Nevada 15-2, San Diego State 14-3

How To Watch

What to Know

San Diego State is on a 14-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Nevada is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Aztecs lost to the Lobos on the road by a decisive 88-70 margin. San Diego State got off to an early lead (up 12 with 5:46 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Nevada last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 64-56 to the Broncos.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tre Coleman, who scored eight points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Aztecs' loss dropped their record down to 14-3. As for the Wolf Pack, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Diego State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, San Diego State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Nevada.

Odds

San Diego State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Nevada.