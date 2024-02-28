Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between San Diego State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 29-22 lead against San Jose State.

If San Diego State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-7 in no time. On the other hand, San Jose State will have to make due with a 9-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: San Jose State 9-19, San Diego State 21-7

Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Diego State. They and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Viejas Arena. The timing is sure in San Diego State's favor as the team sits on 19 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Spartans have not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact San Diego State proved on Saturday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 73-41 victory over the Bulldogs. With San Diego State ahead 42-16 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

San Diego State can attribute much of their success to Jaedon LeDee, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. LeDee hasn't dropped below 20 points for five straight games. Another player making a difference was Jay Pal, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spartans found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 84-63 punch to the gut against the Wolf Pack on Friday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Myron Amey Jr., who scored 18 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Alvaro Cardenas, who scored 11 points along with eight assists.

The Aztecs have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which lines up perfectly with their 21-7 record this season. As for the Spartans, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: San Diego State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for San Jose State, though, as they've been averaging only 31 rebounds per game. Given San Diego State's sizable advantage in that area, the Spartans will need to find a way to close that gap.

San Diego State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Spartans when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 81-78. Does San Diego State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Spartans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 21.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 21-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last 5 years.