Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: San Jose State 10-11, San Diego State 13-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 10:40 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 10:40 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

San Diego State is 10-0 against San Jose State since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:40 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Aztecs will stroll into this one as the favorite.

San Diego State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 130, but even that wound up being too high. Everything went their way against Nevada on Saturday as San Diego State made off with a 69-50 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Aztecs.

San Diego State can attribute much of their success to Magoon Gwath, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Taj DeGourville, who scored 14 points.

San Diego State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for San Jose State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Saturday. They walked away with a 67-58 victory over Wyoming on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead San Jose State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Latrell Davis, who went 8 for 11 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds. Davis is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Sadaidriene Hall was another key player, earning 13 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

San Diego State has been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for San Jose State, their win bumped their record up to 10-11.

San Diego State was able to grind out a solid victory over San Jose State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 72-64. Will San Diego State repeat their success, or does San Jose State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 14.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State has won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last 6 years.