Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between San Diego State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but San Diego State is up 34-32 over Stanford.

If San Diego State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-2 in no time. On the other hand, Stanford will have to make due with a 5-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Stanford 5-4, San Diego State 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Stanford has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the San Diego State Aztecs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17% better than the opposition, a fact Stanford proved on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 82-64 victory over the Vandals. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Stanford to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrej Stojakovic, who scored 17 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Jones, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

San Diego State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 20 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Firebirds 91-57 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win San Diego State has managed all season.

The Cardinal's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-4. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 22.33 points. As for the Aztecs, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 9-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stanford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Stanford is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 8-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.