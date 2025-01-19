Halftime Report

UNLV has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 31-23 lead against San Diego State.

UNLV came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: UNLV 10-7, San Diego State 11-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

San Diego State is 8-2 against UNLV since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs' defense has only allowed 61.8 points per game this season, so the Rebels' offense will have their work cut out for them.

San Diego State took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They strolled past Colo. State with points to spare, taking the game 75-60.

San Diego State can attribute much of their success to Miles Byrd, who went 8 for 15 en route to 25 points plus seven steals and six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Byrd a new career-high in threes (five).

Meanwhile, UNLV hadn't done well against Utah State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. UNLV had just enough and edged Utah State out 65-62. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Rebels have posted since February 14, 2024.

Jalen Hill was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 9 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds. Julian Rishwain was another key player, earning 13 points in addition to two steals.

San Diego State has been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for UNLV, their victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-7.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: San Diego State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UNLV, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given San Diego State's sizable advantage in that area, UNLV will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, San Diego State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: San Diego State is playing at home, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 10.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.