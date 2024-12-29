Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between San Diego State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah State 43-32.

San Diego State entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Utah State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Utah State 11-1, San Diego State 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Aggies in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Utah State can't be too worried about heading out to take on San Diego State: they just beat Saint Mary's at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Utah State walked away with a 75-68 win over Saint Mary's on Sunday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 143 point over/under.

Mason Falslev and Karson Templin were among the main playmakers for Utah State as the former went 8 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and the latter went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points. What's more, Falslev also posted a 72.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March.

Even though they won, Utah State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, San Diego State waltzed into their game on Saturday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They were the clear victor by a 71-50 margin over the Golden Bears. The Aztecs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 21 points or more this season.

San Diego State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nick Boyd, who had 17 points plus four steals. Another player making a difference was Miles Byrd, who had 12 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Utah State's win bumped their record up to 11-1. As for San Diego State, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Utah State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

San Diego State and Utah State pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, San Diego State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 3-6 ATS record.

Odds

San Diego State is a 3.5-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah State.