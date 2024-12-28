Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Utah State 11-1, San Diego State 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Viejas Arena. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.3 points per game this season.

Utah State can't be too worried about heading out to take on San Diego State: they just beat Saint Mary's at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Utah State came out on top against Saint Mary's by a score of 75-68 on Sunday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 143 point over/under.

Utah State can attribute much of their success to Mason Falslev, who went 8 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds, and Karson Templin, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points. What's more, Falslev also posted a 72.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March.

Even though they won, Utah State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, San Diego State entered their tilt with California on Saturday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Everything went their way against the Golden Bears as they made off with a 71-50 win. The Aztecs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 21 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead San Diego State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nick Boyd, who earned 17 points plus four steals. Another player making a difference was Miles Byrd, who posted 12 points in addition to five rebounds and two blocks.

Utah State's victory bumped their record up to 11-1. As for San Diego State, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Utah State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Utah State lost to San Diego State on the road by a decisive 86-70 margin in their previous meeting back in March. Can Utah State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

San Diego State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah State.