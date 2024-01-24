Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, San Diego State looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but San Diego State is up 34-32 over Wyoming.

If San Diego State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-4 in no time. On the other hand, Wyoming will have to make due with a 10-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Wyoming 10-8, San Diego State 15-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Diego State. The San Diego State Aztecs and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Viejas Arena. The timing is sure in San Diego State's favor as the team sits on 15 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Wyoming has not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Aztecs were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 67-66 to the Broncos.

Meanwhile, even though Nevada scored an imposing 93 points on Saturday, Wyoming still came out on top. The Cowboys took their matchup against the Wolf Pack 98-93.

Wyoming's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sam Griffin, who scored 26 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Those seven assists set a new season-high mark for him. Brendan Wenzel was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with seven rebounds.

The Aztecs' loss dropped their record down to 15-4. As for the Cowboys, their victory bumped their record up to 10-8.

San Diego State strolled past Wyoming in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 67-50. Will San Diego State repeat their success, or does Wyoming have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 17-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won all of the games they've played against Wyoming in the last 6 years.