Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Wyoming 11-10, San Diego State 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.45

What to Know

San Diego State is 10-0 against Wyoming since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs are coming into the contest hot, having won their last three games.

San Diego State will head into Tuesday's match hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Saturday (they won by 19) but on Tuesday they proved they can win the close ones too. They had just enough and edged San Jose State out 71-68. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Aztecs were down by 21 with 7:03 left in the first half.

San Diego State can attribute much of their success to Magoon Gwath, who went 9 for 15 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds. Gwath is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Nick Boyd was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Wyoming ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They came out on top against Fresno State by a score of 83-72. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Cowboys considering their 58-point performance the game before.

Wyoming can attribute much of their success to Obi Agbim, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five assists and three steals, and Kobe Newton, who went 6 for 10 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds. What's more, Newton also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Jordan Nesbitt, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Wyoming was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

San Diego State is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for Wyoming, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-10.

Looking forward, San Diego State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 7-11 ATS record.

San Diego State strolled past Wyoming in their previous meeting back in January of 2024 by a score of 81-65. Does San Diego State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wyoming turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 14-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won all of the games they've played against Wyoming in the last 6 years.