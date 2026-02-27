The first game of Saturday's CBS Sports doubleheader features a Mountain West showdown as New Mexico hosts San Diego State. It is a rematch of an early-season thriller won by San Diego State, 83-79, behind a game-high 21 points from forward Miles Byrd.

Despite losing two of its past three games, San Diego State enters the final stretch of the regular season tied atop the Mountain West standings. The Aztecs are coming off an 89-72 win over MWC co-leader Utah State earlier this week. San Diego State is seeking its fourth regular-season title in the past nine seasons.

New Mexico is coming off a loss to Nevada and sits one game behind San Diego State and Utah State in the conference race. Before the setback, the Lobos had won three straight.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of San Diego State's matchup against New Mexico this weekend.

San Diego State vs. New Mexico: Need to know

Bracketology implications: In CBS Sports' latest Bracketology projections, San Diego State is a No. 11 seed, while New Mexico is listed among the "Last Four Out." A win would significantly boost the Lobos' NCAA Tournament résumé and ease Selection Sunday pressure. New Mexico is 9-6 against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents this season, compared with 7-7 for San Diego State.

San Diego State's offense surging: San Diego State is averaging 79.3 points per game — its highest mark since the 1984-85 season. That ranks No. 104 nationally. The Aztecs have three players averaging at least 10 points per game: Miles Byrd, Reese Dixon-Waters and BJ Davis.

Mountain West title at stake: San Diego State can clinch at least a share of the Mountain West regular-season title by winning its final three games against New Mexico, Boise State and UNLV. New Mexico can also earn a share by winning out. The Lobos close the regular season against San Diego State, Colorado State and Utah State. The finale against Utah State could determine the MWC champion.

Where to watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 28 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

San Diego State vs. New Mexico prediction, pick

The Mountain West race remains wide open with only a few games left, making San Diego State–New Mexico a pivotal matchup on CBS. The Lobos are 3-point favorites, and rightfully so. The Pit should be packed and primed to rattle the visiting Aztecs with the stakes this high. New Mexico, led by Eric Olen, gets its revenge after dropping the first meeting by four points in January. Pick: New Mexico -3 (Kyle Boone)

