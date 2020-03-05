San Diego State vs. Air Force odds, line: 2020 Mountain West Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The San Diego State Aztecs (28-1) and the Air Force Falcons (12-19) are set to square off in a 2020 Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal matchup at 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday in Las Vegas in a game will be televised by CBS Sports Network. The Aztecs are ranked fifth nationally and are the No. 1 seed in the tournament, while the Falcons, who knocked off Fresno State in the first round, are the No. 8 seed.

San Diego State vs. Air Force spread: San Diego State -17.5

San Diego State vs. Air Force over-under: 144.5 points

San Diego State vs. Air Force money line: San Diego State -3484, Air Force 1184

What you need to know about San Diego State

The Aztecs, who had a bye in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament, wrapped up their regular season with a solid 83-76 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday. Guard Malachi Flynn took over for San Diego State, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 43 percent of its total) and five dimes along with five rebounds.

Flynn was the leading scorer (17.3 ppg) on the year for a San Diego State offense that averages 75.3 points per game. While the Aztecs are strong on that end of the floor, it was their defense that made them one of the nation's best teams as they allowed just 59.3 points per game, good for third nationally. San Diego State only had one loss on the season (vs. UNLV) and was 18-10 against the spread.

What you need to know about Air Force

Air Force was impressive in its tournament opener as it took down No. 8 seed Fresno State in a 77-70 final. Among those leading the charge for Air Force was guard A.J. Walker, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a season-high 24 points.

Lavelle Scottie added 16 points in that win, and he's Air Force's leading scorer on the season (16 ppg). The Falcons were 11-19 against the spread this year and dropped their only other matchup against San Diego State 89-74 on Feb. 8.

