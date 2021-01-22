The San Diego State Aztecs and the Air Force Falcons will face off on Friday in a Mountain West clash at 9 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. Air Force is 4-8 overall and 2-3 at home, while the Aztecs are 9-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Aztecs are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 games as a road favorite. The Falcons, meanwhile, are 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss.

The underdog is 11-5 against the spread in the last 16 meetings between these two teams. The Aztecs are favored by 13.5-points in the latest Air Force vs. San Diego State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 124. Before entering any San Diego State vs. Air Force picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Air Force vs. San Diego State spread: San Diego State -13.5

Air Force vs. San Diego State over-under: 124 points

Air Force vs. San Diego State money line: San Diego State -1100, Air Force +700

What you need to know about Air Force



The Falcons absorbed their fifth loss in six games on Monday, losing to Wyoming 77-58. Nikc Jackson led Air Force with 19 points along with six rebounds.

Air Force stumbles into tonight's matchup scoring the sixth-fewest points per game in Division-I, averaging only 58.9 points per game. A.J. Walker leads the Falcons with 13.9 points per game, while Jackson pulls in 4.3 rebounds and Keaton Van Soelen dishes 2.6 assists per outing.

What you need to know about San Diego State

The Aztecs dropped their second straight game on Saturday, losing 64-59 to Utah State. Terrell Gomez led San Diego State with 16 points. San Diego State ranks 11th in Division-I in points allowed per game, giving up only 60.7 per game. Matt Mitchell leads the Aztecs with 15.3 points per game, while Nathan Mensah pulls down 7.3 rebounds and Trey Pulliam dishes 3.1 assists per outing.

Despite losing two straight games, San Diego State will enter tonight's matchup full of confidence. That's because the Aztecs are 12-2 in their last 14 games on the road. In addition, San Diego State is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games against Air Force.

