The 2022 Mountain West Tournament title and an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket will be on the line when the San Diego State Aztecs (23-7) take on the Boise State Broncos (26-7) on Saturday. The Broncos won the Mountain West regular-season title and were seeded No. 1 in the conference tournament, while the Aztecs were the No. 3 seed. Boise State bested Nevada and Wyoming on the way to the title game, while San Diego State beat Fresno State and Colorado State. You can stream the game live on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Aztecs as 2.5-point favorites in the San Diego State vs. Boise State odds, while the over-under for total points is 118.5.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Boise State

San Diego State vs. Boise State date: Saturday, March 12

San Diego State vs. Boise State time: 6 p.m. ET

San Diego State vs. Boise State TV channel: CBS

San Diego State vs. Boise State live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Boise State vs. San Diego State

Before tuning into the San Diego State vs. Boise State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

For San Diego State vs. Boise State, the model says the total goes over 118.5 points. Brian Dutcher's Aztecs are well known for their defensive prowess, ranking second in the nation in points allowed per game (57.5). Meanwhile, Boise State is also more than capable of winning in a dog fight, as it allows just 61.1 points per game (14th in the nation).

However, San Diego State has only had one of its last six games dip below that total, while Boise State hasn't had any of its last five contests finish with fewer than 129 points. Both teams have offensive firepower, with Matt Bradley averaging 17.0 points per game for the Aztecs and four players averaging at least 9.8 for the Broncos.

Both teams also rank in the top third of Division I college basketball in three-point shooting percentage, with SDSU knocking down 35.4 percent of its attempts from beyond the arc, while Boise State hits 35.0 percent. That's a big reason why the model has the two teams combining for 128 points, with the over hitting in nearly 80 percent of its simulations.

