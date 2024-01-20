One of the first games of the Saturday slate in college basketball features San Diego State traveling to face Boise State on CBS. Both teams are considered to be squarely in the mix for a potential at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament and this is the first time the programs have faced off this season.

San Diego State responded with a statement 71-59 win over Nevada just days after dropping its first Mountain West Conference game of the season against New Mexico on the road. Before that loss, the Aztecs had won seven consecutive games while looking like the favorite to capture the Mountain West title for the third time in four years.

Boise State saw its 22-game home winning streak come to a close against UNLV earlier this week. The Broncos had won nine of their last 10 games prior to that loss and that stretch included conference wins over Colorado State and Nevada. Boise State won the Mountain West in 2022 and reached the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team last season.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Boise State live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

San Diego State vs. Boise State prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

The matchup within the matchup to watch: Boise State's Tyson Degenhart vs. San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee. Both players should be first-team all-conference selections when it's all said and done and they're the key to victory for their teams. The Broncos are one of the best teams in the country at home and should have a nice homecourt advantage against SDSU. After a disappointing loss a few days prior, this is the perfect spot for a bounce-back performance. It would also add another big win to Boise State's at-large case as the Mountain West hopes to become a potential five or six-bid league. Prediction: Boise State +1

