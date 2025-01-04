The final game of Saturday's college basketball tripleheader on CBS concludes when Boise State hosts San Diego State in a marquee Mountain West showdown. The Broncos won both matchups against the Aztecs last season in dramatic fashion, which included a 79-77 win at home in overtime in the previous meeting.

Since losing to Washington State nearly a month ago, Boise State has been on a hot streak. The Broncos have won their last five games, including conference wins over Air Force, San Jose State and Wyoming. Boise State is one of three teams in the Mountain West (Utah State and New Mexico are the others) that have started 3-0 in conference play.

San Diego State opened conference play with a blowout win over Fresno State on the road last month. The Aztecs were on a five-game winning streak before losing to Utah State 67-66 in their last game.

Here is everything you need to know before Boise State's matchup against San Diego State.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Boise State live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

San Diego State vs. Boise State prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus

Both matchups between San Diego State and Boise State went down to the wire last season. Boise State knocked off San Diego State at home 67-66 in the first meeting and defeated the Aztecs again less than two months later after Cam Martin knocked down a pair of free throws in overtime. This game should go down to the wire again, but don't be surprised if the road team delivers an upset. Pick: San Diego State +3.5

