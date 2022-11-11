Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ No. 19 San Diego State

Current Records: Brigham Young 1-0; San Diego State 1-0

What to Know

The #19 San Diego State Aztecs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Brigham Young Cougars at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Aztecs took their contest against the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Monday by a conclusive 80-57 score. San Diego State got double-digit scores from four players: Darrion Trammell (18), Lamont Butler (11), Jaedon LeDee (11), and Nathan Mensah (10).

Meanwhile, BYU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Idaho State Bengals 60-56. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Idaho State made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

When the two teams previously met in November of last year, San Diego State was in the race but had to settle for second with a 66-60 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 10-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State and Brigham Young both have two wins in their last four games.