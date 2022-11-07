Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ No. 19 San Diego State

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans and the #19 San Diego State Aztecs will face off at 10 p.m. ET November 7th at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl to kick off their 2022 seasons. Cal State Fullerton went 21-11 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 78-61 to the Duke Blue Devils in the first round. The Aztecs also bowed out in the first round, losing 72-69 to the Creighton Bluejays following a 23-9 regular season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Series History

San Diego State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.