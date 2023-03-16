Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ San Diego State

Regular Season Records: College of Charleston 31-3; San Diego State 27-6

What to Know

The College of Charleston Cougars and the #18 San Diego State Aztecs are set to clash at 3:10 p.m. ET March 16 at Amway Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

College of Charleston earned some more postseason success in their game last week. They secured a 63-58 W over the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. Among those leading the charge for the Cougars was guard Ryan Larson, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, San Diego State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 62-57 victory. San Diego State's forward Jaedon LeDee filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten boards. LeDee hadn't helped his team much against the San Jose State Spartans last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

College of Charleston is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: College of Charleston comes into the matchup boasting the 14th most points per game in college basketball at 80.8. But the Aztecs rank 28th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3:10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3:10 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aztecs are a 5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.