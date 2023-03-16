Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ San Diego State

Regular Season Records: College of Charleston 31-3; San Diego State 27-6

What to Know

The College of Charleston Cougars and the #18 San Diego State Aztecs are set to clash at 3:10 p.m. ET March 16 at Amway Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Cougars beat the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks 63-58 last Tuesday. College of Charleston's guard Ryan Larson was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 23 points.

Meanwhile, San Diego State earned some more postseason success in their contest this past Saturday. They snuck past the Utah State Aggies with a 62-57 win. The Aztecs' forward Jaedon LeDee filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 13 points and ten boards. LeDee hadn't helped his team much against the San Jose State Spartans this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: College of Charleston comes into the matchup boasting the 14th most points per game in college basketball at 80.8. But San Diego State enters the game with only 63.6 points allowed per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3:10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3:10 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.