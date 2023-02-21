Who's Playing
Colorado State @ San Diego State
Current Records: Colorado State 12-15; San Diego State 21-5
What to Know
The Colorado State Rams and the #22 San Diego State Aztecs are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. These two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous games but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Rams sidestepped the Fresno State Bulldogs for a 60-57 win. The top scorer for Colorado State was guard Isaiah Stevens (17 points).
Speaking of close games: things were close when the Aztecs and the Bulldogs clashed last Wednesday, but San Diego State ultimately edged out the opposition 45-43.
Colorado State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Colorado State to 12-15 and San Diego State to 21-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Rams and San Diego State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Diego State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Colorado State.
- Jan 18, 2023 - San Diego State 82 vs. Colorado State 76
- Mar 11, 2022 - San Diego State 63 vs. Colorado State 58
- Feb 04, 2022 - Colorado State 58 vs. San Diego State 57
- Jan 08, 2022 - San Diego State 79 vs. Colorado State 49
- Jan 04, 2021 - San Diego State 78 vs. Colorado State 65
- Jan 02, 2021 - Colorado State 70 vs. San Diego State 67
- Feb 25, 2020 - San Diego State 66 vs. Colorado State 60
- Dec 04, 2019 - San Diego State 79 vs. Colorado State 57
- Feb 12, 2019 - San Diego State 71 vs. Colorado State 60
- Jan 24, 2018 - San Diego State 97 vs. Colorado State 78
- Jan 02, 2018 - San Diego State 77 vs. Colorado State 68
- Mar 10, 2017 - Colorado State 71 vs. San Diego State 63
- Feb 25, 2017 - Colorado State 56 vs. San Diego State 55
- Jan 28, 2017 - Colorado State 78 vs. San Diego State 77
- Feb 02, 2016 - San Diego State 69 vs. Colorado State 67
- Jan 13, 2016 - San Diego State 69 vs. Colorado State 62