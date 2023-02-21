Who's Playing

Colorado State @ San Diego State

Current Records: Colorado State 12-15; San Diego State 21-5

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams and the #22 San Diego State Aztecs are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Rams sidestepped the Fresno State Bulldogs for a 60-57 win. The top scorer for Colorado State was guard Isaiah Stevens (17 points).

Speaking of close games: things were close when the Aztecs and the Bulldogs clashed last Wednesday, but San Diego State ultimately edged out the opposition 45-43.

Colorado State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Colorado State to 12-15 and San Diego State to 21-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Rams and San Diego State clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Colorado State.