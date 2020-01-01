San Diego State vs. Fresno State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Fresno State @ San Diego State

Current Records: Fresno State 4-9; San Diego State 13-0

What to Know

The #13 San Diego State Aztecs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.

San Diego State wrapped up 2019 with a 73-57 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Aztecs' G Malachi Flynn filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points and seven assists in addition to five steals and five boards.

Meanwhile, it looks like Fresno State must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Saturday. They fell just short of the California Riverside Highlanders by a score of 60-57. A silver lining for the Bulldogs was the play of F Orlando Robinson, who had 27 points along with five blocks and five rebounds.

San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their seven home games.

When the two teams previously met in March of last year, San Diego State and Fresno State were neck-and-neck, but San Diego State came up empty-handed with a 76-74 defeat. Can San Diego State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.60

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

Fresno State have won seven out of their last ten games against San Diego State.