San Diego State vs. Fresno State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State basketball game
Who's Playing
Fresno State @ San Diego State
Current Records: Fresno State 4-9; San Diego State 13-0
What to Know
The #13 San Diego State Aztecs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.
San Diego State wrapped up 2019 with a 73-57 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Aztecs' G Malachi Flynn filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points and seven assists in addition to five steals and five boards.
Meanwhile, it looks like Fresno State must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Saturday. They fell just short of the California Riverside Highlanders by a score of 60-57. A silver lining for the Bulldogs was the play of F Orlando Robinson, who had 27 points along with five blocks and five rebounds.
San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their seven home games.
When the two teams previously met in March of last year, San Diego State and Fresno State were neck-and-neck, but San Diego State came up empty-handed with a 76-74 defeat. Can San Diego State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.60
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: 126
Series History
Fresno State have won seven out of their last ten games against San Diego State.
- Mar 06, 2019 - Fresno State 76 vs. San Diego State 74
- Jan 22, 2019 - Fresno State 66 vs. San Diego State 62
- Mar 08, 2018 - San Diego State 64 vs. Fresno State 52
- Feb 06, 2018 - Fresno State 79 vs. San Diego State 61
- Jan 17, 2018 - Fresno State 77 vs. San Diego State 73
- Feb 22, 2017 - Fresno State 63 vs. San Diego State 55
- Feb 04, 2017 - San Diego State 70 vs. Fresno State 67
- Mar 12, 2016 - Fresno State 68 vs. San Diego State 63
- Feb 10, 2016 - Fresno State 58 vs. San Diego State 57
- Jan 19, 2016 - San Diego State 73 vs. Fresno State 67
